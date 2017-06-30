Rakgare ditches BCP for BOPEU

Botswana Congress Party Youth League (BCPYL) president, Tumiso Chillyboy Rakgare, has resigned from his position to join Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) as an Administrator.

Although Rakgare refused to comment on the matter, BOPEU’s Deputy President, Ogaufi Masame, confirmed receiving the BCP youth leader’s proof of resignation from the party.

She said that when they employed him they were aware of his position in politics.

“We told him of our policy which does not allow our staff and members to be active in politics.

He promised us that he will resign and indeed he did that. It will be unethical if he can go behind our back and participate in politics,” Masame said.

The Voice has also in its possession a copy of the letter dated 09th June 2017, indicating Rakgare’s resignation.

“I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as the Botswana Congress Party Youth League President effective of June 09 2017. Thank you for the support and the opportunities that you have provided me during the last two years. I wish the youth league the best of luck,” the letter reads in part.

BCP spokesperson, Dithapelo Keorapetse, did not respond to our enquiries on the matter while party President, Dumelang Saleshando, said he was not aware of Rakgare’s resignation.