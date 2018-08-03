Rail park mall unplugged comedy a hit

Last Friday’s much-anticipated first annual Rail Park Mall Unplugged Comedy Knockout Festival lived up to the hype, leaving the audience in stitches.

Inspired by a desire to see the industry grow locally, the comedy night, which was held at Rail Park Mall’s Food Court, featured Botswana’s comic heavyweights, including Phenyo The Master and Mawee, who was in his element and literally had the audience in tears of laughter.

The laughs kept coming until well into the night, in the form of Rekunde, Bols, K-Lo, Thapelo Malani and Lebo English.

Zimbabwean funny man and show host, Clive Chigubu of ‘Yeye’ fame, took to the stage first and got the night of to an electric start with a dazzling performance.

“The Unplugged Comedy Knockout Festival pitted comedians against each other in a series of fast-paced challenges. We had selected the country’s best comedians from the Botswana Comedy Camp (Major Moves Comedy) and divided them into groups of two. We then sent them into a battle of high stakes comedic game play. Our greatest aim as the Mall is to make the most of our marketing efforts and drive foot traffic to our tenants’ storefronts,” explained Rail Park Mall Marketing Officer, Keletso Sebogodi.

Tsankana headlines Jwaneng Spring Fest

Having made his name as one-third of the popular music group Matsieng, Morwa Tsankana continues to build his solo career.

The Tsonyane-born singer will headline tonight’s (3 August) Jwaneng Spring Bash to be held at Jwaneng Club.

Brought to you by Loophole events and Mic Tswana Entertainment, the Spring Bash features an exciting array of artists, including Kay Cee, Matsieng, Milly Milez The Ice Man and Sentence with DJ Mabb and Clause on the decks.

Entrance is P40 and the show starts at 2000hrs.