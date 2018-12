Mmanati Farm in Radisele will once again host the third annual Radisele Music Festival.

Set for Sunday the 23rd, the festival will be headlined by African Yard, DJs Oats, Tech, Stikos, Peey, Ontefetse(Mystar), Tarz B and Docks of ‘Lalavoka’ fame.

Rambo and Lady G will be the two Mcs charged with driving the show.

Entry is P10 for kids and P50 for adults.