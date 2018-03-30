Radipudi confesses to stealing goats

Jaws dropped in the Molepolole Magistrate court this week when a 52-year-old man named Radipudi Sebuso confessed to stealing goats even before the charge sheet could be read.

Immediately after the case was called, Sebuso with a shaking voice, told the court that he wanted to come clean to clear his 37-year-old nephew, Matshwenyego Ramojokwa who was his co-accused in the matter.

Sebuso told the court that he committed the offence alone.

According to the charge sheet, on the 25th March 2018 at Bosija ward in Lentsweletau village, Sebuso and Ramojokwa jointly stole 11 goats belonging to Joel Gape Motlogelwa.

Ramojokwa told the court that he was not there when the goats were stolen he just found them in the kraal and later on the police arrested them.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Motshwari Mokamogo said so far, they have recovered 10 goats and they got a report that the 11th goat was said to be with one Okeditse Madema after Sebuso sold it to him.

“We are still searching for the 11th goat and hope we will find it, may they be further remanded as one goat has not been recovered and we fear that if they were to be

granted bail, they would find it and temper with investigations,” said Mokamogo.

The prosecution’s plea, however, fell on deaf ears as Magistrate Michael Itumeleng ordered the two accused to be granted bail saying since the alleged stolen goats have been recovered, there was no need for the accused to be remanded in custody. Their next mention is on April 23rd.