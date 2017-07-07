Racism for Rhinos

Psst! Don’t say you heard this one from Shaya but it seems Race for Rhinos is not for blacks my friend!

Before the event, there was much hype from the organisers about how there was going to be free entrance, quad bike riding and many other fun activities.

It was a big fat lie! Shaya can reveal that the only people allowed inside were specially invited guests – who all happened to be white!

Poor blacks Shaya can reveal cut a sorry sight as they stood outside the fence desperately trying to catch a glimpse of what was going on while whites enjoyed the best hospitality this country can offer.

Indeed all animals are equal but it seems some were created more equal than others.

But why lie that the event is inclusive when it is clearly a meeting of selected friends.