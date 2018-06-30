Race For Rhinos off to a flying start

Botswana Tourism Board (BTO) in collaboration with Botswana’s Ash and Matsieng Flying Club have started the fourth aviation Race for Rhinos in Sua Pan.

For the past two years the race was held at Lekhubu island but due to heavy rainfalls in 2017 the place is waterlogged and the venue was changed to Sowa.

The event organisers were expecting to break the Guinness World record by having 120 aircrafts taking part in this year’s event unfortunately only 116 registered.

Speaking to The Voice yesterday, BTO Marketing Manager Products and Events-Thabang Segaetsho, said the aim of the event is to promote the aviation tourism.

He said it is also was also meant to raise funds for Rhinos conservation.

“This is the largest world race. Last year we had 68 participants and the number has doubled this year. We have a route that has four turning points which are designed in such a way that it is areas that we have Rhinos or Rhinos conservation.This morning all aircraft departed with 30 seconds intervals,” he said.

The event began in Ernest on Friday characterized by acrobatic air stunts.

This morning the fun continues with the slowest craft taking off first and fastest last. “The winner is expected to arrive at 1pm and the last at 1330hrs. In the evening we will have prize giving,” said Segaetsho