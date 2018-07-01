Race for rhinos hailed a success

Former President Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama says the annual Race for Rhinos is the biggest aviation event ever in Africa.

Khama who was speaking on the sidelines of the just ended fourth installment of the race held at Sua Pan said when it started it had 57 participants and that this year the number has increased to 116.

“The event won a world award two years ago in Paris France, for the Most Innovative Tourism Campaign. This shows how much it has grown, the amount of interest and what it is doing for our country in terms of promoting it as a destination for tourism.

The event is about aviation race and promotion of Rhinos conversation,” said Khama.

He said Sua Pan is the ideal destination for tourism with an area of 100 x 40km and that this event will promote it.

Khama said this place has a lot of archeological sites, some of them dating from 500 to 1500 years old.

He said there are rocks that indicate where people used to live.

“100 to 200 years ago traders, explorers and missionaries used to come around this area. On the trees there are some of those explorers’ names dotted on them like Green, Chucman and others. It has a lot of history and wildlife, so it is a big attraction for tourism,” said Khama.