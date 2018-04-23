Kgathi ‘putting a leash’ on dirty old men

The Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security have passed a number of new Bills in an attempt to stamp down on new types of crime emerging in Botswana.

Speaking at the 8th Annual Police Awards held at Adansonia Hotel in Francistown on Thursday, Minister Shaw Kgathi noted that sex crimes against children and social media abuse were both on the rise.

However, Kgathi, who was officiating at the event, stressed the new laws would crack down on defilers and cyber bullies.

“We have moved the age of consent from 16 years to 18 years,” announced the Minister, explaining that the law was to ‘put a leash’ on men who go around having affairs with school-going children.

According to Kgathi the bill, which he said was not opposed by a single Member of Parliament, was awaiting the President’s signature for it to become an official law.

Turning his attention to misdemeanours committed online, a concerned Kgathi revealed cyber crime was growing at an alarming rate and becoming a real problem in the country.

He said offences such as individuals creating fake accounts to insulting others with and people who circulate nude pictures of their former lovers after messy break-ups would be targeted by one of the new bills.

“I’m not saying you cannot send nudes to your lovers but the problem only emerges after break-ups because the other party will circulate the nudes,” the Minister said, explaining that legal action will be taken against such offenders.