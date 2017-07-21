“Purchase of gripens immoral”-BCP

BCP condemns BDP’s misplaced priorities

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president Dumelang Saleshando has slammed the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for failing to create meaningful employment for Batswana.

Saleshando who was speaking at the party’s national congress in Francistown told a packed Setlalekgosi Junior Secondary School hall that the BDP has prioritised spending more on the military at the expense of other critical sectors of the economy.

The BCP president said the ruling party has misplaced priorities.

“What kind of a government shuts down a mine for financial reasons and immediately decides to purchase weapons of war worth billions,” retorted Saleshando.

“BCL needed just over P2 billion to remain operational and keep 5000 people employed, but government believes spending P16 billion on jets is more important,” he said.

The former Gaborone Central Member of Parliament told an attentive BCP gathering that Botswana is among a few nations in SADC with a high expenditure on arms.

“In 2016 the country spent 3.4% of her GDP on arms of war,” he said.

“This is not something made up by myself or the BCP. The international Peace Research Institute makes these observations to monitor how countries spend their money in relation to arms of war,” Saleshando said.

He said this is strange compared to other SADC countries with bigger and busier armies like South Africa. Saleshando revealed that the South African army spent just 1.4% of the GDP to purchase weapons.

“South Africa’s army is one of the busiest in the region. They are involved in many peace keeping missions in Africa but their expenditure is still minimal,” he said.

“Our army is only involved in anti poaching activities to keep our rhinos and guinea fowls safe, there’s no need for this kind of expenditure,” Saleshando said.

The BCP President said this shows that there’s no political will to end poverty and create jobs by the ruling BDP. He said where there is a political will, results usually shows, citing an example of Mauritius who he said are amongst the leading SADC countries in terms of job creation and quality education.

“Mauritius spent 0.2% to buy weapons in 2016 with more focus on education and job creation,” he said.

“The only war Mauritius is fighting is to ensure that her citizens get the best jobs and good education, that is why today we are hiring their doctors.

Spurred on by the cheering BCP members Saleshando said the Umbrella for Democratic Change wrote to the Swedish Prime Minister to remind him of his country’s moral responsibility.

“He knows our stance and we’ll be disappointed should they decide to sell jets to Botswana,” he said.

He said selling fighter jets to Botswana will be akin to a bar owner who sells a bottle of whiskey to a standard seven student just because he had money.

“Botswana is ailing. It is a patient who cannot feed her own people, a patient with a regressing education.”

“Should this ailing nation drag her weary body to purchase weapons the seller should simply say, not you,” Saleshando said to a loud applause.