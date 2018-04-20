Pula rains for GIM

Athletics meet gets P50 000 boost

With only 10 days left before Gaborone International Meet (GIM), its organisers are eagerly waiting to host the world during this prestigious athletics competition.

The meet will be held on the 29 of April, and top athletes from Europe and Africa are expected to light up the race track.

This week the event Local Organising Committee unveiled sponsorship worth P50 000 courtesy of Pula Medical Aid Fund Company.

Lamenting the unavailability of resources, LOC General Manager Kitso Kemoeng said they could not secure a sponsorship that would have enabled them to host an event of international standards.

He said they had wanted something in the mold of IAAF Diamond League but fell short due to financial constraints.

“We are happy that Amantle Montsho and Galefele Moroko who won medals at the just ended Commonwealth Games are members of Sports View Runners Club and custodians of GIM. I would like to thank Pula for their sponsorship as it will make our event a success,” Kemoen said.

The former Botswana National Sports Council Chairman said they are facing stiff competition from other athletics meets.

“This put us under pressure because we need to meet their standard in terms of the prize money,” said Kemoeng.

Pula Medical Aid Principal Officer Dr Thato Moumakwa said local athletics has grown into a viable industry which is selling Botswana’ status internationally.

He said this would have not been possible if it was not of the efforts of various stakeholders including the private sector.

“As Pula we are very proud to be part of this exciting journey as Botswana continues to perform exceptionally well on the international stage,” he said.

Dr Moumakwa said he hopes their gesture will go a long way in strengthening athletics initiatives like GIM.

He also assured event organisers and athletics fans that Pula Medical Aid will continue to be a caring partner in local sport development.

“As a medical aid our association with this event promotes healthy living through physical activity,” said Moumakwa.

GIM Managing Director Glody Dube said they are dealing with professional athletes who earn a living from sport so they need support from business community.

“Financial support of any sort is needed to help us cover costs,” Dube said, adding that accommodation and flight expenses for all athletes will be on GIM’s tab.