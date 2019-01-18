Public servants’ salary negotiations gather pace

Negotiations between government and public sector unions concerning the increase of public servants salaries are set to begin before end of this month.

President of Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Masego Mogwera, told journalists yesterday (Wednesday) that following their meeting with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, she is convinced that the parties will be able to take the matter to finality.

“We didn’t discuss how much salaries will be adjusted about, but we made it clear to him that discussions have been dragging for so long, of which he promised to direct that negotiations start before the 28 of January,” said Mogwera.

According to the BOPEU leader, the two parties had initially agreed to have finalized discussions before the 24th of December last year, but that did not happen.

Mogwera says by the look of things, it seems the party from the government side is not yet ready, saying she is not sure why that is the case.

Mogwera said following their meeting with President Masisi, she is hopeful that everything will go well from here.

It is highly anticipated that when Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Kenneth Matambo reads the Budget Speech next month, he will announce an increase in public servants salaries.