Public encouraged to observe Earth Hour

The public has been urged to observe the Earth Hour by switching off non-essential appliances and lights for an hour, as a symbol of greater action against climate change and saving the planet.

Earth Hour, an annual event commemorated globally, will this year take place on the 30th of this month.

Tapiwa Manji of Social Dialogue Organisation which has been tasked with the 2019 Earth Hour commemoration, encouraged people to join this global initiative and switch off for 60 minutes between 8:30 and 9:30pm on the said date.

The initiative aims to spark conversations around issues on the loss of nature and the urgent need to protect it.

With the effects of change already being felt globally such as the heat waves, floods and persistent droughts, the public is being urged to be conscious of the devastating effects of climate change.

It is highly believed that the damage being caused by climate change can be reversed if governments and communities join hands and act against issues causing climate change.

The Earth Hour is one of the efforts geared towards preserving the planet, having started in 2007 in Sydney, Australia in 2007 as a symbolic lights out event.

Today the event is commemorated globally and inspiring people to take action for the planet and nature.