Chez Nicolas Lounge will host the 13th Anniversary of the book of Proverbs, album next week Wednesday.

Headlining the show will be the South African Hip Hop artist, Proverb with supporting acts such as Scar, Ban T, Fosta Juliano, Linxsta, DJ Khenzo, Izzy, Phouboy and Zeak.

Patrons will have to part with P100 before 2100hrs.