Prophet Makhirikhiri

Who shall doubt a man when he declares his Godly calling.

Like they say ‘touch not the anointed one’.

Yours truly has no intention of casting any doubts on Moses Malapela aka Shumba Ratshega’s recently acquired status of prophet.

The leader of Heaven Harvest Ministry, Prophet Moses sent Facebook on a meltdown on Wednesday morning with a post that he’ll be casting demons and healing the sick in Mogoditshane.

Indeed this life e tetse makhirikhiri.

Last time Shaya heard about Ratshega he was working on an album.

Could this be a marketing gimmick Prophet?