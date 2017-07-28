Home Chillin Out Prophet Makhirikhiri

Prophet Makhirikhiri

By
Shaya
-
162
0
SHARE
Prophet Makhirikhiri
Prophet Moses

Who shall doubt a man when he declares his Godly calling.

Like they say ‘touch not the anointed one’.

Yours truly has no intention of casting any doubts on Moses Malapela aka Shumba Ratshega’s recently acquired status of prophet.

The leader of Heaven Harvest Ministry, Prophet Moses sent Facebook on a meltdown on Wednesday morning with a post that he’ll be casting demons and healing the sick in Mogoditshane.

Indeed this life e tetse makhirikhiri.

Last time Shaya heard about Ratshega he was working on an album.

Could this be a marketing gimmick Prophet?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR