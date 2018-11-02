Property market remains weak

The growing emergence of new properties around Gaborone, especially in terms of office space, has left tenants with a wide range of options.

However, the development has left they city’s property owners increasingly alarmed.

The Central Business District (CBD) and Fairgrounds are fast becoming the favoured locations for businesses seeking rental space, leaving other areas around the capital with an increasing vacancy rate.

In an interview with Voice Money this week, Head of Research at Motswedi Securities, Garry Juma, says the trend has been evident for a number of years and has now resulted in the oversupply of office space.

“The CBD and Fairgrounds are now the go-to places. If you drive around areas like Kgale you will notice vacant office spaces,” noted Juma, who predicted this would ultimately effect the whole market as rentals invariably go down.

Nevertheless, Juma stressed that property owners in CBD and Fairgrounds were far from set as prospective tenants still have much room for negotiation due to the abundant office spaces available.

A Monetary Policy Report from Bank of Botswana (BoB) for the month of October paints a similarly gloomy picture as far as the market for office property is concerned.

The report indicates that the market remains weak due to the increasing supply from completed construction developments at the CBD as well as the slow take-up of office space.

The report, which was released on Monday, states that the supply for office space is likely to increase further going forward, given the ongoing construction projects at the CBD.

While the office space remains weak, other segments of the property market, such as the retail space, are said to be fair, with proposed major shopping centres in the CBD, Gaborone Block 10 and Mogoditshane.

Other areas said to have good demand for retail space are Palapye, Maun, Francistown, and Mahalapye.

Regarding the industrial property, BoB observes that the supply of bigger warehouse space has decreased, while the demand has improved.