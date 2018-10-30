Production at Debswana mines declines

Fresh figures show that production at Debswana declined in the third quarter of 2018, mainly due to the planned processing of lower grade material at Jwaneng Mine.

As a result, production at Jwaneng Mine decreased by 9.6 percent in the third quarter of the year, while production at Orapa Mine remained almost unchanged during the same period.

The output from Orapa includes from Orapa itself, Letlhakane and Damtshaa mines.

In total, Debswana produced 5.7 million carats of diamonds in the third quarter of the year, a decrease of 5.9 percent from the same period last year.

According to the Bank of Botswana (BoB) Monetary Policy Report for the month of October, the output from Letlhakane Mine is from the Tailings Resource Treatment Plant, which is envisaged to produce up to 800 000 carats a year and extend the life of the mine by at least 20 years.

But still, Debswana anticipates production of 23.8 million carats in 2018, which would be 4.8 percent higher than the 22.7 million carats in 2017.