Prisons XI bounce back to premier league

After being relegated to 1st Division South 8 years ago, Prisons XI managed to bounce back to the BTC Premiership after playing 2-2 on aggregate with Sua Flamingoes and went through, courtesy of the away goals rule.

Sua had suffered 2-1 deafeat at home to Prisons last week in the first leg and winning 1-0 over the weekend was not enough to see them through to the elite league.

Speaking after the game, Prisons Coach Philemon Makhwengwe said Sua is a good side but he knew they were not going to last due to poor stamina.

He said his charges came into the game with the hope of at least playing a draw or not allow the opponence a chance to score more goals.

“We had done our part in the first leg and the two goals we scored away worked for us. It is very tough at premier league and we need to beef up our team but I have assembled a good squad of youngsters that I intend to keep. Unfortunately my contract is coming to an end next month and this is my last game. I have done my part in football and need a rest. I no longer want to Coach,” said Makhwengwe.

For his part, Sua Coach Dominic Changwe said they failed to convert the chances they had to score more than 2 goals and that their opponents capitalised on their mistakes. He said though they lost they were a better side and played well compared to the first game.

“Our aim was to attain automatic promotion to the premier league but we failed because we started very slow and picked momentum towards the end of the season and managed to qualify for the playoffs.

Reaching this far is the greatest achievement for the team in their 27 years history. My contract is coming to an end in July and if they renew it we will do much better next season,” said Changwe.