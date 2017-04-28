Prison inmate raped

Francistown police are investigating an incident in which an inmate was reportedly raped by a fellow prisoner at Gerald Centre for illegal immigrants.

Confirming the incident, which took place last Thursday night, Gerald Estates station commander, Edward Leposo, told The Voice that they have a case before them of a Motswana man, aged between 30 and 40 years, who raped a young Zimbabwean inmate, aged between 18 and 20 years.

The superintendent ruefully added that it was a common offence at prison and urged prisoners to report such cases so that they can be given adequate treatment.