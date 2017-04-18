Prison escapee changes his plea

One of the escapees Godwin Mapunganyika who on the 14th of January this year fled from lawful custody at Gerald center of illegal immigrants changed his plea of not guilty to guilty before Francistown Magistrate Ishmael Molobe.

The 28- year-old unemployed Zimbabwean national was recaptured in Tutume village a few days after his escape.

The recaptured escapees have all pleaded not guilty as they claim Charlotte Ndlovu who mysteriously died in custody was the mastermind behind the escape.

He is facing multiple charges of robbery. The other eight escapees still on the run are Chakalani Barati, Elvis Ndlovu, Dzikamani Ndebele, Innocent Nyoni, Edwin Ncube, Sunganati Tafiraushe, Brilliant Thabisani and Bruce Masuku.