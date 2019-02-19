Preparations for GIM2019 on track

Gaborone International Meet (GIM) Local Organising Committee General Manager Kitso Kemoeng says they are ready to host the 3rd annual athletics event.

The meet is scheduled to take place in the capital city on the 27th April at the National Stadium.

The competition provides a platform for both local and international athletes to either qualify or prepare for major international competitions such as the Olympics, World and Continental Championships.

The Sports View Runners Club event is sanctioned and to some extent supported by the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA), who provides IAAF certified implements and technical officials.

Addressing the media on the preparations this week, Kemoeng said last year the event attracted 296 local and international athletes.

He revealed the LOC has opened dialogue with both the BAA and the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) to identify competent and adequately trained local and international officials who would be part of GIM2019.

“We developed a strategic plan through which all our activities are driven with clear timelines and performance measures. We have also embarked on an exercise to develop other governance instruments to lay a solid foundation for our operations and activities. Although we have not finalised we are hoping to add Pole Vault and the Hammer Throw to the Meet events. This will depend on the availability of the right equipment for these events to take place,’ said Kemoeng, adding they are in the process of compiling a competition manual to guide them with all the technical and operational requirements for the event, including a composite set of rules and regulations.

Kemoeng proudly announced they have received inquiries from Lesotho and several managers in Europe who wish to qualify their athletes for the world championships in Doha, Qatar, later this year and for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.