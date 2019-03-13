Practical courses repackaged for North-West brigades

In an effort to transform the country’s economy to a more resource based, the Ministry of Employment, Labour productivity and Skills Development has repackaged Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to more relevant and aligned courses.

New courses including leather crafts, music, jewellery manufacturing, solar energy, borehole mechanics, furniture design and manufacturing among others have been introduced in the North West region brigades and vocational training centres.

Speaking at the ongoing full council meeting in the North West District in Maun, Council Chairperson- Duncan Enga, stated that these practical courses in local vocational training institutions will ensure that the graduates will be active participants in the country’s economy after graduation.

“It is against this background that Maun Technical college and our two brigades in Gumare and Shakawe have introduced new exciting programmes…You will agree with me that these developments will immensely contribute towards pursuing economic diversification, promoting private sector development, physical infrastructure network and indeed the development of human capital in our District,” Enga noted.

To show that indeed the programmes are exciting as Enga suggested, figures proved that indeed enrolment in these institutions have gone up since they were introduced.

Maun Technical college increased its enrolment from 244 to 1388, Ngethi brigade in Gumare’s intake increased from 80 to 120, while Shakawe brigade went up from 53 enrolments to 180.