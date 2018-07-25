PPC empowers Molepolole women through skills training

PPC Botswana last week conducted a skills training workshop in Molepolole at How To Us Investment (PTY)Ltd.

How To Us is a women’s sewing company that provides employment and improves the lives of those in the community.

The four-day workshop provided 6 participants with skills on how to make products (laptop bags, pencil cases and a bench) out of recycled PPC cement bags and equipped them with administrative and marketing skills.

The workshop was facilitated by Barbara Hill, Founder & Manager at Time For Change in South Africa.

Hill has conducted similar workshops in countries such as Rwanda, Congo, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia to equip locals with skills on how to make products out of the biodegradable PPC bags.

Speaking at the workshop she said: ”PPC couldn’t have engaged at a better time in Botswana, as the country will soon abolish the use of plastic bags. We make varied bags such as shopping bags, laptop bags and pencil cases which go beyond taking care of the environment. They offer hope to the community by creating employment and empowering the youth with the relevant skills to better their communities,” Hill said.

“The PPC bags are very affordable and cool to use. They can be sold to locals for profit,” said Esther Chepete Lelokwane, who currently supports her late sister’s four children as well as her own two children through the help of the sewing company.

She is an example of how PPC’s support and involvement in the people’s lives is impacting families and communities.

Hill encouraged the participants to continue working hard, fight discouragement and not to give up on their dreams.

In December 2017, PPC officially handed over the sewing workshop to How To Us, in line with their passion for the sustainable development of local SMEs.