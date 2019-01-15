Power restoration expected today in Maun/Nata areas

Power supply in the Northern part of the country-covering Nata and Maun areas, is expected to be restored sometime today, following over 36hours of blackout.

Botswana Power Cooperation (BCP)’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sandy Mosarwe stated in an interview earlier today that, a temporary measure is being done to ensure power supply continues as works to reconstruct the fallen five towers continues.

“Unfortunately we cannot commit on time. These are major works and those on site are working night and day to bring back the power,” Mosarwe stated.

Major villages in the North West, including Maun, Nata, Dukwi and others were hit by power outage since Saturday afternoon.

This, according to BPC, was caused by a collapse of five big towers between Nata and Francistown.

Building a single tower takes a minimum of four days, hence BPC is putting up the power lines through tall gum poles as a temporary measure.

However, Mosarwe insists that “the temporary measure will not affect supply.”

Meanwhile businesses, especially those selling fresh produce have been adversely affected by the outage, with butcheries having had to throw away decomposing meat and fresh bread is also out of supply as bakeries have had to close down.

“We threw away the decomposing meat and right now are charging a bit higher than usual because the demand is higher. People buy enough for the day because their refrigerators are off,” explained Itshwarelo Tebalo of Dark Note butchery in Maun.