Power cable thieves arrested

Police have arrested three Batswana men of Woodhall ward in Lobatse suspected to have stolen Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) cables at Mogobane Village.

The three men aged between 31 and 37 years were arrested on Wednesday by the police and villagers who were on night patrol around the village.

Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube of Botswana Police confirmed the arrests and said the villagers decided to join forces with the police following a spate of vandalism and theft of power cables in the village.

Motube thanked Mogobane residents for their immense contribution in the fight against crime.

Meanwhile Motube says Tonota Police have arrested two Zimbabwean men aged between 25 and 39 years and a 45-year-old Motswana woman for burglary and theft offenses that were reported on Wednesday.

He said they recovered all the stolen goods which included a cellphone and laptop and P1 300 cash.

Motube said the police also recovered a DSTV decoder and some food stuff that were also stolen.