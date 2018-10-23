Popular teacher accused of sexual assault

A teacher at John Mackenzie School (JMS) has been suspended amid allegations from three 10-year-old girls that he sexually assaulted them.

Mervyn Greenland, who has been a teacher at JMS for 21 years, is being investigated by Francistown Central Police over an incident said to have taken place on September 27.

The Voice can reveal that parents received a letter dated 8 October from the School Board’s Chairman, Altaf Parekh, informing them of Greenland’s suspension.

The letter states the 64-year-old teacher will remain suspended ‘pending the outcome of Police Investigations into allegations of improper conduct against him by 3 John Mackenzie School girls’.

The document goes on to ask parents to ‘treat this information as absolutely confidential’ leading to conspiracists on Facebook, where the letter is currently trending, to accuse the school of attempting a cover-up.

However, when contacted for comment, Parekh told this publication, “Three parents accused him of sexually assaulting their young daughters last week. As per the requirement he was suspended to allow the police to carry out a full investigation.”

Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lebalang Maniki confirmed Greenland was being investigated but stressed that investigations were ‘of a sensitive nature’ and was not ready to share details with the media.

This Wednesday, as the allegations against him spread on social media, Greenland agreed to an exclusive interview with The Voice.

Speaking quietly but calmly, the married father-of-seven protested his innocence.

“I know that the investigations will exonerate me.

“I accepted a polygraph test from the police and am waiting on the results. I have assisted them in every phase of the investigations as much as I possibly could,” maintained the Zimbabwean, who is fondly referred to as ‘Mr G’ by pupils at JMS.

When asked about the accusations against him, Greenland, whose contract expires at the end of the year, said the three girls, “Made suggestions that I wanted to touch them.”

Giving off the aura of a man in a state of shock, Greenland surmised sombrely, “All I can think of is that they misunderstood something I did.”

The veteran educator revealed that in the evening of the day of his alleged sexual misconduct he was admitted to hospital with diarrhoea.

“The next day I was still in hospital so didn’t go back to school. I was discharged on the Saturday.”

According to Greenland, he received his suspension letter the following Sunday (7 October).

“This has devastated my family but they are standing by me,” he said, adding that police had not confiscated his travel documents but he was staying put “to clear my name”.