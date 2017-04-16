Popa defeat Magosi in BTC Premiership game

BTC Premiership defending champions Township Rollers extended their lead after defeating their rivals Mochudi Centre Chiefs 2-1 last night at the national stadium.

Rollers is now sitting on top of the log with 49 points followed by Galaxy FC who lost points drawing with Green Lovers leaving them with 47 points.

Popa scored their quick two goals in the first half through Lemponye Tshireletso and Edwin Moalosi.

At half time, Rollers was leading 2-0. Chiefs dominated the game in the second half but failed to convert as Rollers goalkeeper Keagile Kgosipula was up for his task.

Speaking after the game Rollers Coach Teenage Mpote said their aim coming into the game was to score two goals first half to put their opponents under pressure. He said Chiefs did the same first round when they defeated them with the same margin.

“The approach worked for us. The boys came to the party, played brilliant football and they stayed with the game plan. Second half we were under pressure after they scored and the boys wanted to defend but I advised them to take the game to the opponents and seek the third goal. On the sides we were good that is why I brought in Sikele for consistency,” said Mpote

Coach said their intention is to win all the remaining seven games of the league. He said they need to collect as many points as they can to defend their title.

For his part Chiefs Mentor Bongani Mafu said they were punished from the mistakes they did on their defence. He said they need to work hard on rectifying their mistakes.

“We are doing all we can but if you are preparing for the game and on Tuesday two of the players are not there because of some issues it doesn’t help because I cannot do corrections on Thursday, I had to move on with the training programme. A football team has to practice all the time with everybody available. We are now chasing top 8 but we keep on losing points. Jerome is very good and scores the best goals. I really cry for him and want him to train consistently,” said Mafu.

He said football wise they did not deserve to lose the game. Coach said the team has so much potential and pleads with management, supporters and the business community to support the players. Mafu said had they prepared well for the game they would have not lost it.