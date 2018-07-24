Pono Moatlhodi’s son busted for cocaine possession

Trouble seems to follow former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Pono Moatlhodi’s son, Boitshoko Moatlhodi, wherever he goes.

Just three years after he narrowly escaped a possible murder conviction for the death of a five-year-old boy in an alleged hit and run incident, the 37-year-old Moatlhodi is back on the wrong side of the law for illegal possession of suspected cocaine.

Head of Crime Investigation Department (CID), Detective Senior Assistant Commissioner Nnunu Lesetedi this week confirmed that Moatlhodi and his co-accused, Moemedi Nonofo Moshagane (30), were arrested on July 14 near Ramatlabama border on their way from South Africa after they were found in possession of the habit forming drugs.

Lesetedi said the two men were found in possession of a 10g white substance that has since been taken for laboratory examination.

“The case is not yet registered before court but we will do that as soon as our investigations are complete. Illegal drugs are a serious concern in this country and we will not give up on fighting this. People have been saying we only arrest dagga peddlers but I must warn those who are dealing in other drugs like cocaine that the raid is on. We have been arresting people along our borders and this clearly shows that these drugs come from outside Botswana,” said Lesetedi.

Lesetedi further revealed that penalties for illegal drug possession have been reviewed, with first time offenders found in possession of cocaine facing a minimum 10-year-jail term and P20 000 fine, depending on the weight.

He said they will check their records to establish if Moatlhodi and Moshagane have any previous drug offences which will determine their charges.