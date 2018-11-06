Politically speaking third time’s a charm!

MOKGETHI HOPEFUL OF ROAD TO PARLY

Having joined the Botswana National Front (BNF) in 1997, Annah Mokgethi is somewhat of a political veteran.

Mokgethi’s path in politics saw her leave for the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), where she unsuccessfully contested for the parliamentary position for Gaborone Bonnington North, losing out to the current incumbent Duma Boko.

It was the second time Mokgethi had endured defeat in the constituency.

Undaunted, she will try her luck for the third time, standing for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) – her political home of two years – in next year’s General Elections.

Once again, she will be up against the Leader of the Opposition.

The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the politician who doubles as a lawyer to get her political views.

Having been in the opposition all these years, how have you settled in at BDP?

It has been easy because people welcome me, unlike when I joined BNF.

Then there was a lot of negativity and people were calling me names like ‘BoMakgorwane’ and petty bourgeoisie.

It made me uncomfortable but here I have been welcomed with open arms.

Once again you will be up against a seasoned politician in Boko, how do you fancy your chances?

I think I have a high chance of going to Parliament in 2019 because people from my constituency are very hurt and upset by the representation they have had since 2014.

The current MP has even created a problem for me because they (voters) are asking for results of their votes and I cannot even point out a single one!

Voters in my constituency have benefited nothing for their votes back dating to the era of Otsweletse Moupo, Robert Masitara and now it is Boko; they are tired of voting and not getting results.

People want results, they want someone who will serve them!

Please elaborate.

People want to be consulted and their views taken on board.

They want to interact with their representative whom they can share their pain and sorrow with.

You have to keep them on board and during parliamentary breaks they want to be consulted on what happened and what the future has for them – but that has not been happening! Our area has been neglected and the MP is missing in action.

Boko is missing in action, at first he used to come but later stopped and now he is nowhere to be seen.

What do you think is needed in your area?

SHHA (Self Help Housing Agency) areas are extremely neglected, they do not have storm water drainage and it’s bad when it rains.

There are no streets lights, high level of crime and passages attracting criminals but the MP is quiet on it.

People are killed but because of absence of representative people have decided to find solutions on their own so that at least they can be free.

I will make a lot of difference since I will be focusing on the constituency unlike Boko who is focusing on the whole country because of his position.

How is voter registration going?

We are pushing people to go and register for elections. There has been resistance because they (voters) feel they have been neglected before and hence they find no reason to register.

In the past they used to be the jingle bells, ‘mmutlanyana dithopho’ but it is no longer there.

There has to be that vibe but IEC says its does not have funds; it is time government fund the IEC to achieve its mandate.

Once the voters roll is out we will approach the IEC and discuss the issue of voter trafficking because we have been alerted about it.

So I encourage people to register where they stay and resist being trafficked.

Despite having lost in the past you keep coming back for more – what drives you?

Passion. I am a public spirited person and will never lose the passion to represent the people. I am not a failure; the problem could have been the party that I was standing for.

I am getting more support and recognition than before.

BDP is a recognised brand which I believe will do well including myself.

I want to serve the people and the desire is there in me.

You are a bit quiet when it comes to holding rallies, why?

We are scared of holding small localised rallies because we fear our opponents will take pictures and spread lies that we have flopped and we now opt for big ones with artists and big tents. So I am busy with house to house campaigns.

Before I let you go, what can you say about your former party mate, Masitara, who is likely to stand as an Independent Candidate?

Masitara is not a factor in the constituency. People want the constituency back to BDP and he (Masitara) is not a factor at all so let’s not waste our time talking about him!