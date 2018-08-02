Police still searching for murdered woman’s head

Simon Badisa Kgowe who is a suspect in the murder case of Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa.

It is alleged that on Monday the accused who is the deceased’s boyfriend beheaded her before dumping her dead body in the bush at Maratanang Ward in Tlokweng.

The State Prosecutor, Inspector Joseph Kehakae, told court that the matter is still fresh and that the investigating officers are still searching for the missing head.

He pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail because they do not want him to interfere with police investigations and that there are other two suspects who are still at large.

When asked if he has anything to say, the 38-year-old Kgowe told Magistrate Kgerethwa that he is sick and pleaded with her to ask the police to take him to the hospital.

Magistrate Kgerethwa ordered that the accused be remanded in custody to give the police enough time to complete their investigations.

She also told the police to help the accused get medical attention.

The accused’s plea was reserved and next mention date is 16th August.