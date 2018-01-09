Police record high death rate over festive period

This Christmas will go down as one of the bloodiest in the country’s history, with Botswana Police recording 22 murders over the festive holidays.

Covering a 19-day time frame, from 16 December to 3 January, the nation-wide figure represents an increase of two deaths from the previous year’s corresponding period.

It means that for the second year running, the murder rate exceeded one a day.

However, it was not all bad news, as Botswana Police Service Spokesman Dipheko Motube was quick to point out.

“In the 2017/18 period rape cases were 110 compared to 138 incidents recorded in 2016/17,” he told The Voice.

There was also a significant decline in the number of robberies (including burglaries, shop break-ins and theft) recorded, down from 362 to 256.

Death was once again a frequent sight on the nation’s roads, with 29 people losing their lives in driving-related accidents (two less than the previous year).

In total, 610 car accidents were recorded, which according to Motube is 32 less than in 2016/17.