Police crackdown on illegal traders

Borakanelo Police on Friday raided Gaborone bus rank where they arrested street vendors dealing in illegal products and currency exchange.

The police confiscated $904, R23 267.60 and P74 269 worth of cash during the raid as well as illegal products ranging from penis enlargement creams, abortion pills, virginity soap and contraband tobacco.

Borakanelo Station Commander Superintendent Mothusi Phadi said the raid was conducted following complaints that some foreigners operate illegal businesses in Gaborone.

He said they followed orders from the Police Commissioner instructing them to undertake the operation as part of the 60 days of fighting crime.

“It is very dangerous to buy pills or any medication from the street because the seller is not a trained doctor or pharmacist to give prescriptions. There is a cough mixture called Broncleer which is used as a drug. They sell it to students who mix it with fizzy drinks such as twizzer and they get drunk. Abortion is illegal in this country so they are not authorized to sell abortion pills. We have arrested 47 women and seven men in this raid,” said Phadi

