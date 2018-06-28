Police probe viral images of naked murder victim

Have you shared on social media any naked images of the woman who was allegedly raped and murdered at the just ended Toyota 1000 Desert Race?

If you did, the cops may be knocking on your door anytime soon.

This was the terrifying reminder by Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Minister, Dorcas Makgato, as disturbing images of the victim whose body was found in Jwaneng last weekend continue to circulate on social media.

Speaking at the official opening of the ongoing women’s exposition in Gaborone this week, Makgatho said she was determined to see to it that that the responsible ministry brings to book those who circulated the images.

Expressing disgust at the images which were shared mostly through WhatsApp, Makgatho said the culprits “must be called to order.”

In fact she said she would be breathing hard on the neck of Minister Shaw Kgathi of Defence, Justice and Security to ensure that something is done to arrest the culprits.

In her subsequent Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister Makgato confirmed that she had managed to engage Minister Kgati over the Cyber Security law which was recently passed by parliament.

Makgato said Kgati had assured her that a full investigation has been launched on the matter.

“Let us remember to be sensitive good people. Let’s always consider the damage, the pain and the trauma that may be caused by sharing such obscene images or graphics online. Let’s also remember that there will always be consequences for our actions,” she said.