Police on the hunt for rhino poachers

Police in Gantsi are tracking down a syndicate of suspected poachers who are believed to have killed a female rhinoceros and sawed off its horns between the 9th and 22nd of this month at Eaton’s farm near Gantsi.

The decomposed rhino which was shot in the neck had a two weeks old calf which later died, apparently of hunger.

In an interview with The Voice, Gantsi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Modiro Lekone said preliminary investigations suggest that the rhino was killed and dehorned by poachers.

“We have not made any arrest yet and we appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits to come forward and help,” he said.

Superintendent Lekone further added that the latest poaching incident was the second this year and warned people to desist from poaching.