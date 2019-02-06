Police officer charged for stock-theft

Police in Tutume are investigating a case in which a police officer based at Gerald Estates police station was arrested for stealing stock on the 23rd of January.

Tutume police Station Commander, Jerry Halahala, confirmed the incident and noted that the matter came to light after the owner of the cattle lodged a report with the police.



“We got the report from a 74-year-old man called Isaac Chawa on the 23rd of January that he lost his 16 cows and only for 3 to return with a different branding mark and with ear tags. Our investigations led us to a 37-year-old Thebeetsile Motswaing, a police officer at Gerald Estates,” said Halahala adding that the cop has already appeared before Masunga magistrates court.

Halahala said the police officer was remanded for two days and was later granted a P2 000.00 conditional bail. “He provided two sureties and was ordered to report fortnighly at any police station in Francistown. Whenever he intends to visit his cattle-post he has to report to my office,” said the Station Commander.

Halahala further said that the stolen cattle are in the custody of the police and that the accused person has been suspended from work.

“Stock theft is very worrisome in my area. We have a lot of pending cases at court for stock theft. This is the fourth case this year. Batswana have to take care of their livestock as they are targeted by thieves,” he said.