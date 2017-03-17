Police on the manhunt for child kidnappers

Francistown police are on the lookout for three men suspected of abducting a 13-year-old girl on her way to school last Friday (10th March).

The kidnapped teenager was allegedly transported from the second-city to Gaborone where she managed to escape later that same day.

Talking exclusively to The Voice, Francistown Kutlwano Police station commander, Neo Serumola confirmed the incident, adding that as far as he was aware it was the first case of its type to be reported to his office.

“We received a report on Sunday from Gaborone West Police station, that they have a girl who was grabbed by three men in Francistown but managed to run away from them at Gaborone.

“When we questioned the victim, she said that she was passing through the bush of Newstance location going to one of the junior schools here in Francistown when three men, speaking English and driving a navy blue BMW, abducted her,” he said.

Serumola went on to say, “She said that she saw them passing Tatisding village and only realised that they were in Gaborone in the evening when she saw the Gaborone board – that is when she managed to run away from those men.”

The station commander regretfully revealed the girl was unable to note down the car’s number plate. However, he was happy to add that early indications are she was not harmed during the ordeal.

Investigations into the incident are currently on-going, with Serumola urging anyone with possible information on the alleged kidnappers to come forward immediately.