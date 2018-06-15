Police on the hunt for hit and run driver

Letlhakane Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a 43 year old man yesterday (Thursday) evening along Orapa-Francistown road.

The Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu, says the incident that happened at around 17:30 hrs at Phase 1 ward, left the victim with a broken hip bone.

“The injured man was admitted at Nyangabwe Referral hospital. He did not see the make of car that hit him and we have no witnesses at the moment. All we can do is to appeal to members of the public or passengers, if he/she was carrying any, to come forth with information,” Maphephu pleaded.

He added that Phase 1 is prone to hit-and-run accidents because there are no road signs in the area and yet drinking holes and bars are located on the other side of the road when the residential buildings are on the other end.

“Normally people cross the road to and from the bars and these kind of accidents are common,” Maphephu further said and added that the only information they have gathered is that they heard the man crying for help from the bush, after the impact threw him far off the road.