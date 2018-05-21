Police declare 3.3% drop in crime rate

Botswana Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe says overall crime has reduced by 3.3% whilst serious and violent crimes went down by 3.7% during the past year.

Speaking at the 46th senior police officers’ annual conference held at SSG Band Wing Hall under the theme ‘Towards Safer and Secure Communities: 2018 and Beyond’ the police boss said crimes such as murder, rape and house breaking have increased by 3%, 1% and 4% respectively.

The police Commissioner said another area of concern was road accident fatalities which, he said, claimed 450 lives in 2016 and 444 in 2017.

He said 315 people were murdered in 2017 as opposed to 305 the preceding year which translates to a 3% increase. “These killings are mostly attributed to misunderstandings between intimate lovers and conflicts at entertainment places. The number of rape cases also increased slightly by 1%. The majority of these cases occur when victims retire from entertainment places with most suspects known to the victims,” said Makgophe.

The commissioner called for collective intervention by all stakeholders to scan the environment for emerging crime patterns, utilise the latest and advanced technology and conduct crime related research.

“The conference noted the increase in the abuse of cyberspace and it’s far reaching consequences. We resolved to capacitate all police operatives on cybercrime prevention and investigation and conduct public education to promote awareness on cybercrime,” he said.

The aim of the five-day conference was to review policing strategies with a view to coming up with more relevant and innovative interventions geared towards tackling contemporary and emerging crime.