Jwaneng police arrest teen gang in weekend of terror

About 33 young men suspected to be offshoots of the notorious ‘Matsetsenkane’ terror squad are in police custody in Jwaneng after they were arrested over the weekend for mugging and robbing people of their property.

According to Jwaneneg Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Basuti, on Saturday a 32-year-old man was attacked inside his car, together with four passengers. “He reported that they were threatened and attacked with knives. One of the male passengers was stabbed and the other female passenger’s cell phone got stolen,” he said.

Basuti further revealed that for this particular incident, six men were arrested.

Still on the same day in Jwaneng, early morning of Saturday, a 38-year-old man was attacked by a group of young men at Debswana bars. “When the young men arrived at the bars, it was reported that they forcibly pulled a modulator from the victim’s car,” Basuti said.

He said when the victim confronted the delinquents about their misconduct they started attacking him, throwing beer bottles at him and he sustained serious injuries. “We have arrested 14 teenagers, suspected to have attacked and injured a man by Debswana bars,” confirmed Basuti.

On a different matter, 14 young men were also arrested for loitering at night.

Basuti revealed that on the wee hours of Saturday, they also received a report about a young man who was found unconsciously lying on the road. “He was seriously injured and unable to speak and was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Basuti also said that since the young man is unable to speak, they have no idea whether he was attacked or was part of the unruly gang. “Some of the suspect’s will appear before the customary court today,” he said.