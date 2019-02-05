Police arrest last of the seven murder suspects

Suspected murderer, Tshepo David who has been on the run appeared before Village Magistrate court this Tuesday, together with seven others facing one count of murder.

It is alleged that on September 30th, 2017 Kagiso Basupi 32, Mosimanegape Raditlhomeso 25, Montisetse Somo 26, Lehika Raditlhomeso 34, Babusi Raditlhomeso 33, Neiso Seeletso 25 and David, 30, acting jointly together in concert murdered Onalenna Wesley Moreeng.

At first suspected partners in crime were charged with grievous bodily harm, a charge, which was later, upgraded to murder after the victim died.

Allegations are that they attacked Moreeng under suspecions that to he had stolen a cellphone and he died from the wounds they caused.

State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Gaotlolwe told court that their investigations in this matter were still ongoing.

He said in the next mention Investigating Officer will come to brief court on how far she has gone with the investigations.

Objecting extension on remand warrant, the accused persons’ attorney, Masire Mthimkhulu told court that prosecution had been given enough time to complete their investigations.

He said initially when the other six accused persons appeared in court on the 13th of December last year one of the prosecution reason for opposing bail was that David was still at large.

“They asked for additional 14 days to finish their investigations and now they are asking for more days which is not fair for my clients. What more are they looking for? It was necessary for them to avail the Investigating Officer today,” argued Mthimkhulu

Responding to the defence argument, Gaotlolwe said the Investigating Officer was on leave and she could only be available next week.

Murder, he said was a serious offence that needed more time to carry out investigations and that the matter happened in 2017 and the arrest started last year December.

He said it involved other departments for the state to build a case.

Magistrate Mathodi Paya advised Gaotlolwe to take note of Mthimkhulu’s concern and that the Investigating Officer was supposed to come to court.

She extended remand warrant for the seven accused men until the 11th of February in their next mention.