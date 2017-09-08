Poisonous trio facing murder charges

A Molepolole woman, her brother and a friend, from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole are facing murder charges following the death of her Zimbabwean boyfriend Trish Thebe who died from a suspected poison ingestion.

The siblings, Kelebogile Ramolala, 34, and her brother Ofentse Ramolala, 31, acting in unison with the third accused, Alfred Lesego, 37, appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile-Mokibe last week to answer for the offence committed on the 13th July 2015.

During the court session, where the trio had appeared for mention, the eldest of the suspects, who was allegedly the leader of the pack, Lesego, argued that the case has been dragging for an unreasonably long time and should therefore be dismissed and reinstated when the prosecution are ready to commence with it.

The visibly agitated Lesego also told the court that the prosecution had long said they were waiting for results from a lab in South Africa, which have not been submitted in court.

“We were told that the head of Criminal Investigating Department (CID) went to meet an expert to discuss the results but never got the feedback,” he said, adding that in one of their earlier mentions, they were told their case had been handed over to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) but they never got to know who was handling their case.

Facts of the incident that led to the death of the Zimbabwean man are that Thebe and Kelebogile were in a relationship, but that their love was suffering a rough patch.

It is said that on the 13th June 2015, Thebe violently assaulted Kelebogile, claiming she had used him. Following the assault, the three allegedly took Thebe to a nearby forest, beat him up and forced him to drink what was suspected to be a solution used to unclog drainage systems, an act that caused his death.

Another mention for the trio has been set for the 31st October.