Poetry on a stormy night

The heavy weekend rains that pelted down over Maun provided a fitting backdrop for the poetry night held at Nhabe Museum on Saturday.

The event, dubbed ‘Breaking Borders’, attracted over 100 hardy souls, who braved the stormy weather to quench their creative cravings with a cocktail of poetry from some of the country’s most gifted wordsmiths.

Organised by the 2017 North West Region President’s Day Poetry Winner, Anthony Molosi, the diverse line-up included local talent such as Goodwill Tlokwe, Charles Kakomee, Kabo Katse, Bella and Ms Gee.

Bringing an international flavour to the night was the award-winning South African poet, Hector Kunene, who is no stranger to Maun having won the town’s International Botswana Poetry Slam competition back in 2015.

The show fused different music genres, poetry and stories all emanating from real life scenarios and all brilliantly performed by the various artists.

The audience, which included both young and old, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, ranging from the hilarious to the heart breaking.

The night ended with a moving recital from the event’s organiser, who was also the headline act.

In a powerful rendition of his poem ‘Tell Them’, Molosi delivered his lines with raw emotion – tears literally streaming down his face as he recited the stanzas about death.

With the rain pouring down outside, it was as if the heavens themselves were weeping.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment after the show, Molosi revealed he has big dreams for ‘Breaking Borders’.

“The intention is to make it an international annual event switching between Botswana and South Africa. We are currently working on taking it to Johannesburg next year in March,” said the Mahalapye-bred poet, adding that the event was made possible through the contributions of local sponsors.