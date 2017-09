The 2017 episode of Dithubaruba brought together different traditional dance troupes from across the country.

The event that was held under the theme ‘Golo re go yang ka go ipatla re Ipatlisisa’ was officially opened by President Ian Khama.

The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a P11.5 million infrastructural development projects which will take place at Ntsweng Site, the traditional venue of Dithubaruba Cultural Festival