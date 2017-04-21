Poelo morago launch

Rapper A.T.I will be in town this Friday to launch his latest single ‘Poelo morago’ in the first leg of his country wide tour.

The single has been on heavy rotation on local radio stations since its release.

A.T.I is known for his energy on stage, but above all he is known for his soulful and captivating voice.

He is one of the few artists who can rap and sing, and on this single his singing ability is clearly defined on the chorus.

A.T.I will launch the single at Lizard Entertainment and the first 48 ladies dressed in black and white get in for free and get a free drink.

The rapper will share the stage with DJs Moxydo and Bunz. P40 gets you in.

On Saturday he’ll be at HQ Club in Tutume, entry is P30.