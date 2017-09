Two of the best in local music, Chef Gustos and Bangu will welcome spring in awe-inspiring fashion this Saturday at Thapama’s Pleasure Island.

Playing alongside Hani Mubone, The Dude and resident DJ Mr Cue, the duo is expected to dish out most of their recent hits.

Ranked amongst the best DJs and producers Gustos and Bangu will definitely add value to this newly established Happy Hour after-party at Pleasure Island.

Entry is P30 at the gate.