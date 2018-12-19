Pleasure and pain

FOR MY SEX, YOU PROMISED TO PAY!

A routine night of sex for a Francistown prostitute ended in blood and tears after her client allegedly refused to pay the agreed P300 fee.

Storming into The Voice’s offices on Monday morning, the fingers on her right hand a mangled, bloody mess, 26-year-old Kelebogile Raphiri claimed she had been cheated, abused and humiliated.

Shaking with a mixture of rage and pain, Raphiri tearfully accused former Botho lecturer, Mmoloki Nkele of hiring her services for the night and then turning violent when she would not accept the P20 payment he gave her.

“I am a prostitute, I met with this man at Area L on Sunday night. Just after the bars closed, he asked me to accompany him to his house in Block 9 and I told him the terms and conditions of me going with him.

“He agreed to pay me P300 for the whole night,” insisted the Molalatau village woman, whose severed fingers oozed dark red blood as she explained she had not yet been to hospital to treat the wound because she was determined to seek justice first.

According to the young sex-worker, who has a 10-year-old daughter, she and Nkele enjoyed two rounds of ‘sweet protected sex’.

However, the illicit liaison turned sour the following morning when payment time arrived.

“This morning, when he was to pay, he gave me P20 and made a fake e-wallet message trying to trick me. But since I am aware of fake e-wallets in our industry, I told him not to take me for a fool and he popped out another P20 making it P40. I told him we didn’t agree on that and he took back the money,” narrated the animated mother-of-one, who speaks clearly and confidently, in excellent, fluent English.

Unable to stop the tears flowing freely from red eyes down her dark, troubled face, Raphiri said her customer then stormed out of the house, locking her inside.

ACCUSED: Nkele

“Since I wanted to change the dress that I was wearing, I took the skirt that I found on the sofa and put it on. I searched the whole house and found papers with his name and numbers and contacted him threatening to wear his girlfriend’s clothes and post the pictures on Facebook. That is when he came back,” narrated Raphiri, shuddering involuntarily as she recalls what happened next.

“He found me drinking some water in a glass. When I stopped by the sink to put the glass down, he attacked me from behind, squeezing my hand holding the glass, which suddenly broke and cut my fingers,” she said, wincing in discomfort as she gazes ruefully at her injured ring finger, which shakes uncontrollably.

Despite her cries of anguish, Raphiri says Mooketsi then dragged her out of the house half naked, a bra and a mini skirt the only clothing protecting her modesty.

“I screamed for help and people came to rescue me.

“That man violated the agreement we had and he has the guts to act all violently with me because he knows there is no law that protects us prostitutes. But we are also human beings and we have rights,” she sighed sadly, adding she immediately reported the matter at Kutlwano Police Station where she was charged with affray since the man also sustained a cut.

“The charge I was given is not fair since I was not fighting with him, he sustained that cut when he was busy harassing me,” insisted Raphiri, who claimed she had been ‘victimised’ many times in the past because she is a known prostitute.

Painting a picture of a sad, incredibly tough existence, Raphiri revealed she has tried to commit suicide on several occasions.

Delving deeper into her life, the sex-worker said she no longer operates from the street.

“I go to the bars and I agree with my clients on terms. I do what is called ‘agreement sex’ where I know I benefit. I got into the prostitution profession after losing hope in relationships. The father of my 10-year-old daughter left me while I was pregnant and I found another boyfriend who physically abused me. That is when I had enough and lost faith in stable relationships.”

Returning to the office hours later having finally received medical attention, Raphiri’s records show she sustained a laceration to the fourth finger of her right hand as well as chest pains.

Meanwhile, Kutlwano police boss, Neo Serumola confirmed receiving a report from a woman claiming to have been assaulted by a man.

“They were charged with affray and will soon appear before court because the man told us they were fighting,” Serumola said.

When reached for comment Nkele agreed to come to The Voice office. However, he failed to turn up and did not respond to any further calls or messages at the time of going to print.