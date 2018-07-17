Please Mr President, hear my plea

Retired employee reports BURS to President Masisi

After 17 years of dedicated service as a security guard at the Department of Customs and Exercise, a now retired Winey Boitshepo, 68, is a frustrated man.

The partially deaf Francistown senior citizen is demanding P150, 000 from Botswana Unified Revenue Service as compensation for breach of promise.

Boitshepo has been in a bitter battle with BURS for the last eight years since his retirement in 2010.

He said BURS promised him a retirement package amounting to P70, 000 in 2005.

At the centre of the old man’s gripe is the P4, 856.25 which was deducted from his gratuity.

“When this money was deducted most of us security guards were told that since we did not qualify for a pension, the money would be invested on our behalf,” he said.

“It has been 13 years now and I have not benefited from any of the said investment. No one is telling me where and who exactly invested my money,” continued Boitshepo, his emotions threatening to get the better of him.

With grief etched all over his lined face, the former security guard said since 1995 he spent long hot and cold nights under a ‘motswiri’ tree guarding government’s fleet.

“There were no guard houses back then. I sat under that tree every night for 17 years guarding cars, only for government to turn around and rob me,” he said, explaining that after he retired BURS offered him a three-month temporary post which turned into a two-year deployment.

“The tree is still there. Its a permanent reminder of my suffering,” he added bitterly.

Boitshepo said a there were other deductions like P985 as duplicated salary, P387.93 as housing allowance and a further P2 586.20 as ‘January 10 salary’.

“Nobody has told me what all these deductions are for. Everyone who’s supposed to help me seems to be laughing at my face. I don’t know what housing allowance they are talking about because I paid my own rent,” he said, before reaching out to the first citizen for help.

“Please make sure President Masisi knows of my plight. I’m old and can’t find employment anymore; I just want my money,” grumbled the elder, his defective hearing causing him obvious discomfort.

“The Industrial Court sent me back to further negotiate with BURS, but my pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Boitshepo stated sombrely.

“I’ve been inconvenienced and embarrassed. Its enough!”

The Voice reached out to BURS’ Public Relations Officers who were said to be in a meeting. They could not be reached at the time of going to print.