Playboy is taking steps to protect its biz regarding its iconic bunny logo almost a month after their founder Hugh Hefner died.

Playboy filed to renew the rights to a retro version of its Playboy bunny mark on a ton of its packaging and other items that’d typically feature the regular logo.

According to documents they’re looking to lock down the image of a smirking white bunny in a tux and plaster it on Playboy merch like magazines, calendars, boxes, stationery materials and lots of other stuff.