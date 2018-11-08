Plans to privatize Air Botswana still underway

Plans to privatize the national airline, Air Botswana are still much alive, Transport and Communications Minister, Kitso Mokaila, has revealed.

When delivering a keynote address today at the unveiling of the newly bought aircraft fleet, Mokaila said the objective is to raise the value of the aircraft before selling it off to a private operator.

It is not the first time the national airline will be put on the market for sale.

A series of deals fell through at the eleventh hour, the latest coming in 2018 when the airline was nearly sold to Wilderness Safaris.

The deal was aborted following a public uproar as it was believed the then President, Ian Khama was selling the airline to himself after he gave a directive for Air Botswana to be sold to Wilderness.

Khama is heavily linked with Wilderness through some of the camps that he owns in the delta operated by Wilderness Safaris.

When the airline was to be sold last year, it was valued at P300 million according to Mokaila.

The re-fleeting of Air Botswana, Mokaila disclosed, is the right step as it looks to go trans-atlantic.