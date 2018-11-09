Pipe down Bonnie

Shaya has been deliberately turning a blind eye to former celebrated radio personality Bonnie Dintwa and his constant barrage of low jabs directed at his former work station.

Dintwa was at it once again this week, this time criticizing his ex-employer’s for their failure to adequately report on the just ended State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Everyone is entitled to their own comments but Dintwa is fast starting to sound like a broken record.

Before you talk about how the staff is not capable of anything lets talk about Ice 100, did you not fail with that?

If you want your job back just go and ask for it, I know Mdu tha party went back crawling!