House Zion Gospel act Pina tsa Motheo has released their third album titled ‘Madimona’.

The seven track album was recorded at Mjoe Records in Francistown.

Pina tsa Motheo released their first album in 2016 and released Volume 2 in 2017.

The inspirational songs influenced by hymns from Rara Apostolic Church in Zion have been given an upbeat tempo, but still keep their zion DNA.